Over 1,700 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in US

(CN) – Disruptions to Americans’ everyday life continued Friday as the coronavirus spread to nearly every U.S. state and cases rose to more than 1,700.

All K-12 schools in Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, New Mexico and Michigan closed with other states like Georgia and Texas announcing more limited closures in urban centers.

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District also announced closures beginning Monday. The two largest districts in California serve more than 750,000 students.

“California has now entered a critical new phase in the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendents Austin Beutner of Los Angeles and Cindy Marten of San Diego said in a joint statement. “There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread.”

Several universities sent students home just before spring break.

Louisiana officials took the unprecedented step of delaying the state’s April 4 primary election. The state has 33 confirmed cases of the virus, according to its Department of Health.

Sports in the U.S. effectively ended this week with the National Basketball Association, NCAA, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League postponing their seasons indefinitely. The Boston Marathon was rescheduled for September and the Masters golf tournament is also postponed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo closed performances on Broadway as the country’s largest concert promoter, Live Nation, suspended arena shows throughout the country for the rest of March.

Governors of states on both coasts banned large gatherings – some prohibiting groups of just 100 people.

A Johns Hopkins University tracker shows 1,268 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 33 deaths as of noon Friday, but several other compilations of cases put the number at more than 1,700 with 40 deaths. The virus has spread to 48 states.

Friday did bring some bright spots in an otherwise bleak outlook.

The stock market rebounded slightly on Friday with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.5%. Stocks hit historic lows throughout the week.

The U.S. House seemed poised to pass legislation to address the crisis after negotiations with the White House.

After a series of early morning tweets blaming former President Barack Obama for the current coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump announced a 3 p.m. news conference to address the pandemic. He’s expected to declare a national emergency that could free up billions of dollars to address the health crisis.

Administration officials brushed off reports of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s possible coronavirus infection, according to the Associated Press.

Bolsonaro recently tested positive for the virus, along with his communications director, after a visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend, Brazilian media reported. On Friday, the Brazilian president tweeted that a second test shows a negative. His communications director, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive. The two individuals are Trump’s closest brush with the virus.

The coronavirus has spread from Wuhan, China, to every continent except Antarctica. The World Health Organization has officially deemed the situation a pandemic. The number of worldwide cases surpassed 132,000 on Friday. COVID-19 has so far killed more than 5,000 people across the globe.

“Our message to countries continues to be: you must take a comprehensive approach,” World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing Friday morning. “Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all.”