Out to dry

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed an Israel’s appeal of his request to waive the requirement of filing a joint petition to remove conditions on his permanent residence. His former spouse, an American citizen, withdrew her support from the original joint petition, and he has not shown that they entered into the marriage in good faith rather than merely for his green card.

/ October 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

