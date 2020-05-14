Ousted Vaccine Chief Says Time Is Running Out to Contain Virus

Dr. Rick Bright warned lawmakers the “window of opportunity is closing” to effectively combat the Covid-19 pandemic, calling for a coordinated national response based on science.

Dr. Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, arrives to testify before a House panel on Thursday. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The ousted chief vaccine expert for the Trump administration told Congress on Thursday that his advocacy of science and safety went ignored by the White House, placing the public health in danger.

Less than a month ago, Dr. Rick Bright was the director for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a Health and Human Services agency that develops drugs, vaccines and treatment protocols.

His removal from BARDA, he alleges, was a response to his insistence that the federal government meet the Covid-19 pandemic head-on with science and invest taxpayer funds into treatment vetted by experts, not those motivated by political expediency or profiteering.

“Not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” Bright said in his prepared remarks to the House Subcommittee on Health.

Beyond recounting his allegations of cronyism running “unfiltered” during a period of national crisis, Bright also appeared before Congress to offer recommendations he feels will help stave off “the darkest winter in modern history.”

“First and foremost, we need to be truthful with the American people. They want the truth. They can handle the truth. Truth, no matter how unpleasant, decreases the fear generated by uncertainty. The truth must be based on scientific evidence – and not filtered for political reasons,” Bright said in opening remarks to lawmakers.

Asked later to explain what he meant by the “darkest winter,” Bright said he feared that time was running out because the nation has lacked cohesion around a coordinated attack plan.

“The virus is spreading everywhere, people are getting restless and want to leave their homes and we have to make critical decisions about how to balance the economy and the science,” he said.

His goal was to apply his 25 years of studying pandemics, outbreaks, immunology and influenza to disrupt what see saw as a fast emerging and devastating new reality: If the novel coronavirus spread through U.S. like wildfire, it could shake the “very foundations of our societies.”

That sentiment was echoed by subcommittee Chairwoman Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat.

“Our country is in pain. Americans are afraid. They are sick, hungry and jobless and 80,000 souls have been lost and the government that was supposed to protect them has failed,” she said at Thursday’s hearing.

Bright agreed.

“The American health care system is being taxed to the limit, our economy is spiraling downward, leading to mass unemployment, and our population is being paralyzed by fear stemming from the lack of a coordinated response and a dearth of accurate, clear communications about the path forward,” he said.

Bright warned lawmakers the “window of opportunity is closing” to effectively combat the Covid-19 pandemic, calling for a coordinated national response based on science.

In the complaint Bright filed with the Office of the Special Counsel on May 5, mere weeks after his transfer to a less visible role at the National Institute of Health, the Emory University graduate said Health and Human Services leadership “leveled baseless criticisms against him for his proactive efforts to invest early in vaccine development as well as in critical supplies such as masks, respirators, and swabs, which were in short supply and would be necessary to combat Covid-19.”

When he opposed the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – drugs President Donald Trump first promoted as a “game changer” before slowly phasing out those promotions in favor of other prescriptions – Bright says he was forced out of his job.

The antimalarial drugs were being promoted as a cure-all, he claims, and the administration was demanding BARDA “flood” New York and New Jersey with the antimalarial drugs even though the efficacy for Covid-19 treatment was unknown and they came from factories in Pakistan and India uninspected by the Food and Drug Administration.

Directives eventually came down from Health and Human Services general counsel, Bob Charrow, to authorize chloroquine far past what the FDA permitted, Bright claims.

The ousted vaccine chief alleges the plan would have involved the launch of a database app created by the California-based tech giant Oracle.

Oracle is co-founded by Larry Ellison, an enigmatic billionaire who has reportedly spent time advising Trump in private in recent weeks and months as he donates to the president’s reelection campaign.

The rush to use drugs untested for Covid-19 was not motivated by medical ethics, Bright told the Office of the Special Counsel. The instruction was more about arranging a private-public partnership between the federal government and Oracle and getting data from doctors and patients in real time even though much information flowing from both sides would be rooted in unproven and untested methods.

An investigation by OSC led to the recommendation last week that Bright be reinstated to his position. So far that has not happened.

