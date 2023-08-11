Friday, August 11, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, August 11, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Oslo oopsie

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana ruled that a resident must sue Scandinavian Airlines in Oslo, not in Louisiana, over an incident where she allegedly broke her leg after falling while disembarking from the plane. The allegedly negligent conduct occurred in Norway, so that is where the suit should be.

/ August 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Consumers, Courts, International, Personal Injury

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...