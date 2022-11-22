Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Oregon pot pardons

SALEM, Ore. — Outgoing Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Monday pardoned some 45,000 people with marijuana convictions and forgave nearly $14 million in fines and fees related to pot convictions.

/ November 21, 2022

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...