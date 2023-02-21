Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Oregon governor dismissed from beer distribution suit

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge in Oregon found that Governor Tina Kotek enjoys 11th Amendment immunity from a lawsuit challenging regulations that make it impossible for out-of-state beer producers to distribute products to Oregonians under the same terms as in-state producers. She is not connected closely enough to the enforcement of the allegedly unconstitutional laws.

