Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Oppressive child labor suit

The Department of Labor claims a Nebraska meatpacking plant employed minors to work on the killing floor and children under age 16 to clean power-driven machinery, in violation of child labor laws.

/ November 9, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...