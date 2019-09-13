KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled the state may sue opioid manufacturers under the Drug Dealer Liability Act, finding the companies cannot knowingly seek and oversupply doctors and pharmacies with the drugs for the “purpose of diversion” and then “cynically invoke their statues as otherwise lawful companies to avoid civil liability.”

Writing for the court, Chief Judge D. Michael Swiney wrote: “The common perception of a drug dealer may be that of the street dealer, but the DDLA does not make that distinction.”