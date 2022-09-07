Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
Opioid indemnity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that insurers are not required to defend prescription opioid distributors from Ohio governmental entities suing over damages that are not related to the “bodily injuries” normally covered by the policies at hand.

/ September 7, 2022

Read the ruling here.

