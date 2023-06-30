Friday, June 30, 2023
Operation Cockroach

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge dismissed a woman’s disability discrimination claim alleging that her supervisor called her “Operation Cockroach” in reference to her disability. Testimony supports the finding that the pet name “Operation Cockroach” referred to an incident where the employee left boxes in the hall, which might collect cockroaches, not to her breast cancer diagnosis.

/ June 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

