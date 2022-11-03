Thursday, November 3, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Online radicalization

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A federal lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company Meta claims Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was radicalized by white supremacist propaganda on the social media site.

/ November 3, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...