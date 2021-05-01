PITTSBURGH — A federal court in Pennsylvania dismissed a group of students’ Covid-19-related suit against the University of Pittsburgh, alleging the school’s online learning options are “subpar” compared to in-person instruction. The court ruled the university had “no reason to anticipate that the pandemic would cause such a drastic disruption to the ordinary flow of student life” and the students have not adequately pleaded claims for breach of contract, unjust enrichment or conversion.

