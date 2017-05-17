Online Gun Dealers Cut Deal With San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco has reached an agreement with out-of-state online retailers to stop selling large-capacity gun magazines to California residents, which they market as “repair kits,” but which are disassembled parts of banned magazines.

State law prohibits selling magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The settlement requires the sellers to notify customers that California is off limits for the magazines, and they must annually certify they are complying with the agreement.

The 10-year injunction applies to all five dealers named in a lawsuit San Francisco’s city attorney filed in February: Badger Mountain Supply, 7.62 Precision, Shooters Plus, LAK Supply and Buymilsurp.com.

