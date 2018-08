OAKLAND, Calif. — Reflex Media accused five businesses in a federal complaint of setting up fake accounts on its Seeking Arrangement dating site to get personal information about users that they use to extort the men by threatening to post the information online with false claims of child predation. Named as defendants are predatoralerts.com, predatorexposed.com, Arman Ali dba D4 Solutions BD, Marca Global LLC and Web Presence LLC.

