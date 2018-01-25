On Mideast Visit, US House Speaker Vows to Confront Iran

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that more needs to be done to challenge Iran, a message that was welcomed by his hosts in the United Arab Emirates, where he is leading a Congressional delegation.

In an address to the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, the Wisconsin Republican said the U.S. wants to challenge Iran’s ability to threaten the region with ballistic missiles and stop its expansion across the Middle East.

Emirati Ambassador to Washington Yousef al-Otaiba was so pleased with Ryan’s comments, he said the speech could have been his own.

Some 5,000 U.S. soldiers are based in the UAE, and its Jebel Ali port is the U.S. Navy’s busiest foreign port of call.

The delegation visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and met with Saudi King Salman.

