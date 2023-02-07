Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | Back issues
Omegle to face sex trafficking allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal court in Oregon denied online video chat service Omegle’s motion to dismiss a girl’s complaint alleging that, as a preteen, she was paired with a sexual predator who blackmailed her into sending obscene material for years. She showed that Omegle receives revenue from advertisers who place ads there “because of the sexual activity they know occurs on the site” and fail to prevent minors from matching with adults.

/ February 7, 2023

Read the ruling here.

