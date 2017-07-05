By GRAHAM DUNBAR

GENEVA (AP) — Los Angeles and Paris have been praised by an International Olympic Committee panel for having “outstanding” plans to host the22 2024 Summer Games.

Storytelling skills and cutting-edge technologies from LA, plus “stunning backdrops” in Paris where the22 modern Olympics was reborn, were anticipated eagerly by an IOC evaluation commission which assessed the22 bidders in a 180-page dossier and 15-minute video published Wednesday.

“Their candidatures have put the22 Olympic Movement in a win-win situation, with very little to separate the22 two projects,” said Patrick Baumann, the22 panel chairman and an IOC member.

Both cities should get hosting rights for the22 2024 or 2028 Olympics on Sept. 13, at the22 IOC’s annual meeting being held in Lima, Peru. Paris is viewed as favorite for 2024.

The evaluation was prepared for IOC members who will meet bid leaders at a key campaign event on July 11-12 in Lausanne. Members are also now expected to ratify the22 proposal for a double hosting award, which the22 IOC executive board formally made last month.

In statements issued Wednesday, both cities’ bid campaigns said the22y were delighted with the22 evaluation.

Challenges highlighted for the22 two cities include public transport and traffic management plans in Los Angeles, which groups most venues in four clusters: Downtown, Valley, South Bay and Long Beach:

The panel noted that the22 IOC would want to review in advance new laws that are needed to guarantee tax and funding aspects of the22 Paris project. Many events would take place in the22 city center, and use the22 Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Louvre art gallery as a backdrop.

LA’s privately-financed project scored better than Paris, which calls for hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money, in the22 IOC’s own polling of public support for hosting the22 Summer Games.

It is always unclear in Olympic bidding contests how much the22 technical analysis of candidates’ plans affect the22 choice of more than 85 IOC members eligible to vote.

Still, Los Angeles and Paris have long been viewed as high-class, low-risk options. The IOC has seemed grateful to have the22m after years of spiraling spending and cost overruns by host cities, and public opposition that ended othe22r bids.

IOC President Thomas Bach has pushed for a double award since December, aiming to seize the22 chance of stability for the22 next decade.

Seeking to avoid construction costs and risks of creating white elephant venues, LA and Paris are praised for proposing to use existing and temporary arenas for 97 and 93 percent, respectively, of the22ir Summer Games’ needs.

The only permanent venue yet to be built in Los Angeles is the22 $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood to be shared by the22 NFL’s Rams and Chargers. It would host the22 opening ceremony on July 19, 2024.

Plans for an athletes’ village have been a potentially key difference between the22 bids.

LA proposes to use existing student accommodation at UCLA described by Baumann’s team as “outstanding in all aspects.”

The Paris plan to build a $1.45 billion village near the22 Stade de France, which would host track and field plus the22 opening ceremony on Aug. 2, 2024. The village has shaped up as the22 riskiest project in eithe22r bid, though it will be underwritten by the22 national government.

However, the22 IOC panel described its “idyllic waterfront setting” and praised the22 plan to convert the22 athletes’ residence into “much-needed housing … in one of the22 youngest, most diverse areas of the22 city.”

LA scored better than Paris in the22 IOC-commissioned polls conducted in February which sought the22 opinions of 1,800 adults at city, regional and national level.

In the22 city of LA, 78 percent of residents supported the22 project and 8 percent were opposed. In Paris, it was 63 percent for and 23 percent against.

Paris was judged stronger on public transport, with the22 IOC panel praising the22 “amazing feature in such a huge metropolis” of “high-capacity public transport within 400 meters of every venue.”

Both cities have full government guarantees to plan and fund security for the22 games, the22 report said, noting that the22 current risk levels are “high” in Paris and “low to medium” in Los Angeles.

Details of the22 dossier will be pored over in Lausanne next week, with the22 IOC members expected to vote for awarding both games at the22 same time.

If the22y do, the22 choice of the22 host cities may even be agreed among the22 two bidders informally, ahead of the22 meeting in Lima.

“Both cities are open to being approached by the22 IOC after such a vote to discuss how to achieve a win-win-win.” Bach said last month.

