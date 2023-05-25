Thursday, May 25, 2023
Old-growth forest logging

EUGENE, Ore. — A federal court in Oregon adopted the magistrate’s recommendation to not dismiss environmentalists’ challenge to the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed logging project within the Siuslaw area west of Eugene, which would have licensed decades of logging projects on 13,225 acres across 10 separate watersheds and old-growth forest habitats.

