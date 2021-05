WASHINGTON — Divided 6-3 on partisan lines, the Supreme Court awarded Oklahoma a stay late Wednesday in its death-row case against Shaun Bosse.

Following the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling that Seminole Nation member Jimcy McGirt should have been tried in federal court for rape and sodomy instead of state court, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied that logic to reverse Bosse’s state court conviction for the murders of a woman and her two children.