Oklahoma execution

Rejected by the Supreme Court for the second time in less than 24 hours, most recently in a habeas petition, Benjamin Cole was given the death penalty in Oklahoma just after 10 a.m. for the murder 20 years ago of his 9-month-old daughter.

/ October 20, 2022
Collection of photos of Benjamin Cole on death row in Oklahoma beginning in 2004, far right, to 2018, at left. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via Courthouse News)

Read the order and prior coverage.

