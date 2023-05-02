Tuesday, May 2, 2023
OkCupid privacy

WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington refused to seal the FTC’s case against Match concerning the latter’s deal to provide images from its dating site, OkCupid, to a start-up developing facial recognition tech. The matchmaking company’s discovery motion, intended to dig for proof the FTC has filed the case for improper purposes, is also rejected.

/ May 1, 2023

Read the ruling here.

