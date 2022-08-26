Friday, August 26, 2022 | Back issues
Oil spill conviction

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Amplify Energy and two subsidiaries agreed to plead guilty to Clean Water Act violations — and pay $13 million — for the 25,000-gallon crude oil spill that fouled Orange County beaches in 2021.

/ August 26, 2022

Read Amplify Energy's guilty plea agreement here.

