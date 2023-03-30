Thursday, March 30, 2023
Oil and gas revenue

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department announced the distribution of $353 million in 2022 fiscal year energy revenues to four Gulf states with offshore oil and gas production: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

/ March 30, 2023

Click here to read the announcement.  

