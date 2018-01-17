Ohio Teen Shot and Killed in Courthouse Clash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CN) – A 16-year-old was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday after a fight broke out involving the boy’s family at the Franklin County Courthouse in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Haynes, 16, was attending a hearing in the domestic relations court related to a menacing with a firearm charge and an electronic monitoring device that the court had previously ordered.

As the hearing concluded, an altercation erupted between the deputy, Haynes and his family, and the deputy was reportedly knocked to the ground.

While on the ground, the deputy fired one shot, which hit Haynes in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Grant Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear exactly what started the fight.

The deputy also sustained injuries and was transported to Riverside Medical Center. His condition is said to be stable. The deputy has not been identified.

