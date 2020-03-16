Ohio Governor Moves to Push Primary Voting to June

(CN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday he will file a lawsuit to postpone in-person voting in the state’s primary, scheduled for Tuesday, until June 2 because of the coronavirus.

Absentee ballots will still be available to those who request them and all votes submitted to this point will count, DeWine said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The Republican governor cited the state’s inability to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and move forward with in-person voting on Tuesday, and also said he wants to ensure the safety of poll workers.

“We are all in this together,” DeWine said.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, also spoke at the press conference and said the state has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Acton told reporters. “The whole country is moving today … everyone is sort of moving full-court press.”

“Timing is everything,” she added.

DeWine also mandated that places like gyms and movie theaters close by the end of the business day Monday.

Developing story…