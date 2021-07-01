Ohio AG Wins Injunction Against Pandemic Aid Restrictions

A federal judge granted the state of Ohio’s request for a permanent injunction to prevent enforcement of the “Tax Mandate” included in President Biden’s Covid-19 stimulus legislation, and ruled the restriction exceeded Congress’s powers.

FILE – In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio’s Covid-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Oh. (CN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won an injunction Thursday in federal court to prevent enforcement of a provision in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act he claimed held stimulus funds hostage and allowed the federal government to “commandeer state taxing authority.”

The Buckeye State initially refused more than $5.5 billion in federal stimulus funds because of the so-called “Tax Mandate,” which prevents states from using the money to offset tax reductions or make changes to their tax policies.

Yost, a Republican, sued Janet Yellen, secretary of the Treasury Department, in March but was denied a preliminary injunction in federal court because of standing issues.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole, however, conceded that Ohio was likely to succeed on its constitutional claims, and so the state moved for a permanent injunction.

In the interim, Ohio accepted the stimulus funds and agreed to be bound by all the terms and conditions included in the legislation.

Cole, an appointee of President Donald Trump, issued an opinion on Thursday, and granted Yost’s request for a permanent injunction, despite arguments from the federal government that the case was mooted when Ohio took the stimulus money.

“Ohio legislators considering tax changes,” he said, “will have unconstitutionally insufficient information (assuming Ohio is right about what the Spending Clause requires) to determine the impact that such changes will have on Ohio’s ability to retain the federal grant money that the state has begun to receive.

“That ambiguity, in turn, will cast a pall over legislators’ abilities to contemplate such tax changes.”

Cole admitted the injury Ohio now suffers from is distinct from the one it alleged when it first filed suit, but maintained the present injury “strikes the same constitutional chord” and prevents the case from being mooted.

He then moved to the merits of Ohio’s claim and determined the mandate “falls short of the clarity required for Spending Clause legislation.”

Cole expounded on the importance of checking the spending power of the federal government to ensure that states maintain their sovereignty and pointed out that states must have specific knowledge of the “strings” attached to federal grants.

According to the opinion, this is where the Tax Mandate fails, despite efforts by the Treasury Department to clarify the provision during litigation.

At issue are several phrases within the mandate, including “indirectly offsetting a reduction in the net tax revenue,” which Cole says “raises a host of interpretive problems.”

“Even armed with the court’s guidance as to the source of the ambiguity,” he continued, “the Secretary provides no workable definition of what an ‘indirect offset’ is. Indeed, if anything, the briefing confirms that even the Secretary struggles to distinguish between a ‘direct’ and an ‘indirect’ offset, at least based solely on the statutory text.”

Cole said the ambiguity within the provision could easily disincentivize states from making any changes to their tax policies for fear of losing the grants, and concluded “that is the type of federal invasion of state sovereignty that Spending Clause jurisprudence disfavors.”

The Treasury Department relied on its Interim Final Rule — passed immediately before the court denied Ohio’s motion for a preliminary injunction — as a means of providing clarification to render the mandate constitutional, but Cole was unconvinced.

He cited the 1997 Fourth Circuit case Virginia Department of Education v. Riley, and noted that “only the statutory language, and not any regulatory follow-on, is what matters for Spending Clause clarity purposes,” although he admitted the decision is not binding.

Cole opined that the federal government must be more deliberate when it writes legislation that deals with issues of “deep ‘economic and political significance,'” and questioned its failure to take more time to craft the Tax Mandate.

The injunction granted by Cole prevents the Treasury Department from seeking to enforce the Tax Mandate against Ohio, but does not extend to other states.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, or NCLA, a nonprofit founded to “protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State,” according to its website, filed an amicus in the case and applauded the court’s decision in a statement.

“As we approach the Fourth of July,” said Peggy Little, senior litigation counsel, “NCLA is delighted to celebrate today’s decision… to enter a permanent injunction preventing Congress from telling the states that they cannot cut state taxes as a condition of receiving federal funds.

“As NCLA argued in its amicus brief, this unprecedented seizure of power by Congress over state fiscal affairs undermines federalism as well as federal separation of powers.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yost’s office told Courthouse News a statement on the decision would be released on Friday.