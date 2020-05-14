Officer’s Assaults

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama ruled in favor of a woman who brought assault and false arrest claims against a former police officer who had sex with her at least 15 times when she was between 14 and 17 years old, while he was on duty. After their “relationships” ended the officer allegedly sprayed her in the face with pepper spray and arrested her for minor-in-possession after pouring beer in her car. The officer has made no attempt to defend himself against the claims.

