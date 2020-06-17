Obliteration of Atlantic Marine Monument Spurs Legal Challenge

(Screenshot of footage courtesy of OceanX and Bloomberg Philanthropies)

(CN) — Two weeks after President Donald Trump opened the door to commercial fishing in scientifically important ocean waters off the coast of Cape Cod, environmentalists shot back Wednesday with a federal complaint.

“From our perspective, President Trump seemed to know, actually, very little about what the purpose of the monument was or what it was trying to accomplish when he signed his proclamation,” Conservation Law Foundation senior counsel Peter Shelley said in a phone call Wednesday.

The foundation is one of three environmental watchdog groups spearheading the suit in Washington, alongside the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Center for Biological Diversity. They are also joined by marine scientist Zack Klyver, a naturalist and conservationist passionate about doing environmental research in the protected area.

Home to deep sea corals as well as endangered whales and sea turtles, the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument is the first marine national monument in the Atlantic Ocean.

President Barack Obama designated the roughly 5,000 square-mile area as a national monument in 2016, but President Donald Trump revoked its core protections on June 5.

“The monument is the only place on the Atlantic, where the scientists can have a reference site available to them that isn’t heavily disturbed by human fishing and other activities, so that they can see what’s happening to the ocean without the disturbances caused by human activity, interfering with their understanding,” Shelley said. “It really is central to our ability to manage our oceans going forward and making sure we understand the threats that climate change is presenting to our oceans.”

In addition to perceiving the area’s ecological importance, Shelley said Obama’s designation recognized that it was also one “highly vulnerable to fishery engineers and other commercial activities like oil and gas drilling.”

Opening the area to commercial fishing, the 52-page suit says, is “incompatible with the proper care and management of the objects of scientific or historic interest identified in the 2016 proclamation and protected by the monument’s reservation.”

“Commercial fishing is one of the activities that President Obama determined specifically would harm the objects of scientific interest in the monument,” Shelley added. “Fishing gear that are trying to cross the bottom of the ocean, or heavy offshore pots that are used for lobstering and crabbing crush any coral that they come in contact with and some of those cars have been growing for thousands of years, and may never recover from that damage.

Vertical lines cast in lobstering and crabbing operations could entangle endangered whales and turtles living in the ecosystem, the lawyer noted.

“Even one cask of a trawl from the fishing boat can destroy literally thousands of years of ecological activity,” he said.

Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, explained in a statement Wednesday that the monument was created to permanently safeguard an “amazing ecosystem and vulnerable species like the endangered sperm whale.”

“Presidents can’t be allowed to gut protections by decree as a favor to commercial fishermen,” she said.

While Obama issued protections for the area under the Antiquities Act in 2016, the lawsuit alleges that this act — which authorizes declare historic landmarks and objects of scientific interest on federal land to be national monuments — does not give subsequent presidents the power to revoke protections.

“Congress did not give the president the authority to revoke or modify a monument in a way that runs counter to the purpose of the monument’s creation,” Shelley said. “That’s the power that Congress has reserved to itself, so Congress could modify this monument and eliminate this monument if it chose to do so but there’s actually an incredibly strong support for this monument among the elected officials, and so we don’t see that happening.”

In 2017, fishing industry trade groups filed a federal lawsuit in hopes of reopening the monument to commercial fishing. The suit was shut down by an appeals court in 2019.

The Department of Commerce and the Department of the Interior did not immediately return requests for comment for this piece.