Objections Kick Demolition of Trump Casino Down the Road

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CN) — The Trump presidency is no more, but those hoping to see the end of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City will have to wait a bit longer.

The defunct building, now owned by hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn, is scheduled for demolition at 9 a.m. on February 17. A planned auction to allow an individual to push the button imploding the building was called off due to objections by Icahn, who instead will donate $175,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The hotel has been sitting idle since Icahn purchased it in 2016. Last spring, the city announced plans to destroy the building over safety concerns.

“It has nothing to do with the former president,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a press conference Thursday, noting the safety concerns regarding the building. “Take that name off the building … it was imminent and a safety matter.”