Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Objectionable names

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno County sued the state of California over a new law requiring cities, towns, communities and the like with sexist or racist names — in this case, the community of Squaw Valley — to choose new names.

/ April 11, 2023

Read the complaint here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...