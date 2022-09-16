Friday, September 16, 2022 | Back issues
Oakland v. Raiders

LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court found the lower court did not err when it sustained demurrer on a city of Oakland lawsuit against the Oakland Raiders and the NFL alleging the league did not follow the rules when it approved the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas. The city does not have standing to allege breach of contract or bad faith because it is not a third-party beneficiary of the relocation policy or NFL Constitution.

/ September 16, 2022

Read the ruling here.

