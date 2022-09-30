Friday, September 30, 2022 | Back issues
Oakland stadium

SAN FRANCISCO — A California appeals court overturned a ruling against metal-shredding company Schnitzer Steel close to the site of the Oakland A's new ballpark, stating that the company does not have to classify its waste as hazardous.

An architectural rendering of the proposed new stadium for the Oakland A's. (Bjarke Ingels Group via Twitter)

