NYT mostly beats defamation claims

MANHATTAN — A federal court in New York partially dismissed a social media influencing company and its CEO’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and its former tech reporter Taylor Lorenz for accusations of impropriety against the CEO. The majority of the published statements cannot be read to have defamatory intentions, but the suit will proceed against one claim that states the CEO intentionally leaked an influencer’s nudes.

Read the ruling here.

