NEW YORK — The Second Circuit upheld the dismissal of a former NYPD officer’s due process claims alleging he was forced to resign without a meaningful hearing in the fallout of a corruption scandal in 2016, finding that the existence of a “post-deprivation Article 78 proceeding” satisfies the Due Process Clause. The plaintiff, James Grant, is a former commanding officer who was acquitted of charges of accepting bribes in exchange for providing access to police resources.

Like this: Like Loading...