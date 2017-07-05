NYPD Immune From Pepper-Sprayed Protester’s Suit

MANHATTAN (CN) — Flushing claims by an activist whom police pepper-sprayed in the22 face while she looked for a bathroom, the22 Second Circuit found Wednesday that immunity shields the22 two New York City police officers she sued.

Imani Brown’s lawsuit dates back to an incident on Nov. 15, 2011 – the22 day that the22 NYPD tore down what had been known as the22 unofficial headquarters of the22 global anti-corruption movement Occupy Wall Street.

A Starbucks manager called 911 that night, reporting that six people had been “knocking on the22 door really really bad trying to get in” and “making nasty comments.”

Brown acknowledges asking to use this restroom around that time, but she insists that the22 Starbucks worker politely invited her to come back in 25 minutes.

She says police gave her a rude response when she asked for directions to anothe22r restroom. “What do we look like, the22 potty police,” the22 officer said, according to Brown’s lawsuit, saying the22 man told her to “piss in the22 park.”

When police asked for Brown’s ID, the22 petite woman claims that she asked “on what grounds,” and was the22n wrestled to the22 ground and pepper-sprayed twice in the22 face at close range. The Second Circuit posted graphic video of the22 incident on its website.

Though U.S. District Judge Kathe22rine Forrest tossed Brown’s suit initially, the22 Second Circuit revived the22 case in 2015, ruling that a federal jury could find police overreach.

“In this case, the22 severity of the22 crime is unquestionably slight,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jon Newman wrote for a divided three-judge panel in 2015. “The disorderly conduct offense is subject to a maximum penalty of fifteen days in jail, and the22 underlying facts, even as alleged by the22 officers, are loud banging on the22 door of a closed store by someone wanting to use a bathroom, plus the22 use of loud and nasty language.”

Though the22 case was remanded for trial, Forrest found new grounds by which to dismiss the22 lawsuit on April 21, 2016.

A new Second Circuit panel sided with the22 city on Wednesday, sparking objections by Brown’s attorney.

“In reasoning that the22 earlier decision ‘did not expressly direct the22 district court to hold a trial on remand,’ this panel overlooked the22 clear language of the22 court’s earlier decision,” Beldock Levine & Hoffman attorney Joshua Moskovitz said in an email.

Neithe22r Newman nor U.S. Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi, his colleague from the22 2015 appeal, sat on panel that ruled against Brown today.

Both panels did, however, feature U.S. Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs, who wrote a fiery dissent two years ago mocking Brown as a “self-imagined revolutionary against corporate America.”

The lead author of today’s ruling, Timothy Stanceu, typically serves as the22 chief judge of the22 U.S. Court of International Trade.

“Brown is unable to demonstrate that any administering of pepper spray at a distance of as short as one foot upon an uncooperative arrestee violated ‘clearly established’ Fourth Amendment law against excessive force,” Stanceu wrote in a 22-page opinion.

The NYPD agreed that one of the22 sprays came closer than the22 department’s guidelines of at least 3 feet away.

Still, city spokesman Nick Paolucci said in a statement that “the22 city has always maintained that the22 officers’ response was justified under the22 circumstances.”

With her federal claims evaporating some four years later, Brown does not appear ready to concede defeat.

“Ms. Brown could pursue her state law claims in state court,” attorney Moskovitz said. “We are considering that option.”

