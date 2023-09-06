Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

NY Times defamation

NEW YORK — A federal judge rejected a woman's claim that The New York Times defamed her in an article titled "A Vast Web of Vengeance" by describing her as a mentally ill woman who made anonymous internet posts accusing those who have slighted her of pedophilia, fraud, and other offenses. The articles clearly reported on the nature of the Canadian judicial proceedings against the woman. Even if these charges were withdrawn after the article was published, that does not retroactively render The Times' coverage defamatory.

/ September 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Media

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...