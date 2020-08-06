NY Sues to Dissolve the NRA, Accusing Top Execs of Fraud

National Rifle Association members listen to speakers during the a 2013 meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

MANHATTAN (CN) — Employing the same move that helped shutter the Trump Foundation, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement this morning. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

Spanning a novel-length 163 pages, the lawsuit accuses four NRA executives of looting the nonprofit that has operated in New York since 1871.

“The central figure behind this scheme was none other than Wayne LaPierre,” James told reporters at a press conference this morning, referring the NRA’s chief executive. “Mr. LaPierre exploited the organization for his and his family’s financial benefit.”

Itemizing private jet trips to the tropics and African safaris — all allegedly on the donors’ dime — James said LaPierre used the NRA as his “personal piggy bank.”

“In the last five years, LaPierre and his family have visited the Bahamas by private air charter on at least eight occasions, at a cost of more than $500,000 to the NRA,” the complaint states. “On many of those trips, LaPierre and his family were gifted the use of a 107-foot yacht owned by an NRA vendor.

“LaPierre received hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from another NRA vendor in the form of complimentary safaris in Africa and other world-wide locations for himself and his spouse,” it continues.

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 29. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NRA President Carolyn Meadows quickly denounced the lawsuit as an election-year stunt.

“This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend,” Meadows said in a statement. “You could have set your watch by it: The investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle. It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda.”

James had promised a “major national announcement” in a late Wednesday press release.

“This has been a power grab by a political opportunist — a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta,” Meadows said. “Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom.”

Asked about such criticisms, the Democratic AG denied any politics at play.

“We follow the facts and the law,” James said at her press conference. “We come to conclusions of law.”

She filed the case in Manhattan Supreme Court, where a similar lawsuit filed by her predecessor led to a $2 million settlement with a now-defunct Trump Foundation.

This story is developing…