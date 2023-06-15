NY sexual assault law

Thursday, June 15, 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Court of Appeals released two opinions concerning the state’s Sexual Assault Reform Act and its restrictions on offenders who seek housing on release within 1,000 feet of school grounds. In one ruling, the court finds the restriction applies to youthful offenders, and in the other, it held that 2005 amendments to the restriction do not violate the ex post facto clause of the U.S. Constitution when applied to crimes predating the amendments.

Read the ruling about youthful offenders here.

Read the ruling about the 2005 amendments here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Civil Rights, Criminal

