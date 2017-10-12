NY and London Police Probe Harvey Weinstein Sex Claims

MANHATTAN (CN) — As the sexual harassment and assault allegations mount against Harvey Weinstein, New York police officials confirmed Thursday that the disgraced Hollywood producer faces a criminal investigation.

The news comes after Weinstein, already ousted from his company, reportedly boarded his private jet bound for Europe on Tuesday, ostensibly for sex-addiction treatment.

But legal woes may trail the producer on both sides of the pond.

Scotland Yard told the Guardian on Thursday that Mereyside police referred an allegation of sexual abuse concerning Weinstein to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Though Scotland Yard said officers from the child abuse and sexual offenses command will investigate the claims, the Guardian emphasized that there is no indication the accusation against Weinstein relates to child abuse.

Lt. John Grimpel with the New York City Police Department confirmed the investigation here.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports, the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” Grimpel said in an email.

“No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS,” he added.

The New York Times shone a light on what has been described as one of Hollywood’s darkest open secrets with a series of articles last week that detailed the “Pulp Fiction” producer’s predatory reputation involving young actresses and models.

Some of the women the Times spoke to did so anonymously, but actress Ashley Judd went on the record. Since then, A-list celebrities and models have been speaking out in droves. Their ranks now include Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Several parallels have emerged in the accusers’ stories: Weinstein would invite them to his hotel room early in their careers, offering to speak about a new film or read a script. The women said that they would arrive to his room to find him wearing only robe, and demanding a massage or sexual favors in return for casting opportunities.

A profile for the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow, the son of actress Mia Farrow, brought graver allegations of rape.

Farrow’s piece included audio from an NYPD sting operation by Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, a Filipina-Italian model who appeared to have gotten Weinstein to admit to groping her the previous day.

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance never brought charges against Weinstein, despite what appeared to be a confession of sexual assault.

That revelation brought new scrutiny upon Vance, who has faced questions about quashing the criminal investigations of targets whose attorneys donated to his political campaigns.

Months after Vance declined to prosecute Weinstein in 2015, the mogul’s attorney donated $10,000 to one re-election campaign, the International Business Times reported.

A similar pattern occurred in 2012, when Vance received a $50,000 donation from Donald Trump’s attorney Mark Kasowitz, months after killing a criminal investigation into the then-future president’s children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., according to a joint investigation by The New Yorker, ProPublica and WNYC.

This story is developing…

