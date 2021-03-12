NY Congressional Delegates Join Chorus to Oust Cuomo

U.S. Representatives Jerry Nadler, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman stand with the 59 state lawmakers now calling for the governor’s resignation.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rolls out his 2021 State of the State address on Jan. 12. (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo photo/Darren McGee via Courthouse News)

ALBANY (CN) — Prominent members of New York’s congressional delegation lent their voices Friday to the demand for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of half a dozen allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

While the 63-year-old Democratic governor apologized for having made women uncomfortable, he denies he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has steadfastly renounced calls for his resignation from nearly five dozen members of the state Legislature.

Several high-profile New York Democratic congressional members — including U.S. Representatives Jerry Nadler, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman — joined those state lawmakers on Friday demanding Cuomo cede his office.

Echoing the messaging of a joint letter signed by 59 state Democrats a day earlier, Nadler said Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers and must step down.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler wrote in a Friday statement.

Cortez and Bowman, members of New York’s delegation to the House of Representatives, released a joint letter on Friday morning, voicing their support for the accusers and demanding Cuomo resign.

Fellow Democratic Representatives Nydia Velazquez, Grace Meng, Yvette Clarke and Adriano Espaillat all issued separate statements on Friday also calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

The statements follow New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s announcement Thursday that he has authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an inquiry on whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

“After meeting with the Assembly Majority Conference today, I am authorizing led by Chair Charles D. Lavine, to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo,” Heastie said in a statement Thursday evening following an emergency session.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution,” he added.

The Assembly’s impeachment inquiry will not hinder the state’s independent investigation being conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Today’s action by the New York state legislature will have no bearing on our independent investigation into these allegations against Governor Cuomo,” James assured in a statement Thursday.

“Our investigation will continue,” the state’s top prosecutor added.

The New York Constitution grants the 150-member state Assembly the power to impeach officials by the vote of a simple majority, or 76 lawmakers. Just one governor – William “Plain Bill” Sulzer – has ever been impeached in the state.

Historians believe Sulzer’s impeachment in 1913 stemmed from his refusal to end investigations into the corrupt political bosses of New York City’s Tammany Hall.

This story is developing…