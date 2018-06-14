NY Brings $2.8M Suit Seeking to Dissolve Trump Foundation

MANHATTAN (CN) – New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood marked the president’s birthday on Thursday with a $2.8 million lawsuit seeking to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation for violations of state and federal law.

“As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,” Underwood said in a statement. “This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets.”

The 41-page complaint includes a litany of allegations involving self-dealing.

“For more than a decade, the Donald J. Trump Foundation has operated in persistent violation of state and federal law governing New York State charities,” the suit begins. “This pattern of illegal conduct by the Foundation and its board members includes improper and extensive political activity, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions, and failure to follow basic fiduciary obligations or to implement even elementary corporate formalities required by law. The Attorney General therefore brings this special proceeding to dissolve the Foundation for its persistently illegal conduct, enjoin its board members from future service as a director of any not-for-profit authorized by New York law, to obtain restitution and penalties, and to direct the Foundation to cooperate with the Attorney General in the lawful distribution of its remaining assets to qualified charitable entities.”

The six causes of action include multiple counts seeking to shut down the foundation.

This story is developing…

