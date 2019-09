SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California attorney general claims Santa Cruz Skilled Nursing dba Hearts & Hands Post Acute Care & Rehab Center and four other centers falsely report 5-star ratings, though within 2 years there were 123 violence assistance calls, 55 missing persons calls, 11 reports of sexual violence, 10 of elder abuse, and other problems, in Santa Cruz County Court.

Like this: Like Loading...