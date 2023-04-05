Nurse on visa in arbitration

Read the ruling here.
BROOKLYN — A federal court in New York paused the arbitration proceedings brought by a health care staffing firm that sued a Filipino nurse working on a visa breached his employment contract when he left the staffing agency due to safety concerns. The nurse argued that the agency’s threat of uncapped arbitration costs and attorney fees incurred during even the first stages of arbitration constitute a “serious threat” under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.
