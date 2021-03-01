Nunes Case Transferred

WASHINGTON — One of the several federal defamation lawsuits that Congressman Devin Nunes has brought against the Washington Post was transferred from Alexandria, Virginia, to Washington.

The suit challenges a November article by Ellen Nakashima about the selection of Michael Ellis to be the top lawyer at the National Security Agency.

Ellis, as former chief counsel to Nunes, reportedly supplied documents to the congressman during a so-called “midnight run” to the White House meant to support the claim that the FBI had inappropriately surveilled the 2016 Trump campaign.