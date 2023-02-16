Thursday, February 16, 2023 | Back issues
Nuisance social media in the Chathams

NEWARK, N.J. — Continuing the new trend of blockbuster litigation, the School District of the Chathams claims in a federal complaint that social media platforms have fueled a foreseeable public nuisance, contributing to the increased suicide rates and mental health problems among students due to online bullying.

/ February 16, 2023

Read the complaint or go in-depth with a feature on the first lawsuits.

