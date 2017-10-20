Nude Photo Shoot Leads to Arrest of Florida Court Clerk

(CN) – An investigation into a nude photo shoot at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Florida led to the arrest of the county’s long-serving clerk of courts on a related charge of petty theft.

Kirk Reams, 40, turned himself in to the authorities Monday night and he was released on his own recognizance.

On Tuesday, Reams was suspended from office by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The investigation into Reams began in November 2016, after his ex-girlfriend, Brittany McClellan, told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had taken nude pictures of her in the judge’s chambers at the courthouse in February 2013.

After McClellan came forward, Sheriff David Hobbs asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Public Corruption Unit to determine whether any crimes occurred as a result of the naked photo shoot.

Investigators confirmed the existence of the photos, which were taken after working hours in February 2013. But the investigation found they did not amount to a crime.

However, the investigation continued because McClellan told investigators Reams had given her a county-owned laptop, which he said no one was using.

McClellan said she used the laptop to order cosmetics for her hair salon in Monticello, Fla., using the Wi-Fi of the business next door.

McClellan was arrested in 2014 following an altercation with Reams at her home. McClellan said when she returned home following her release from jail, she found the $535 laptop missing and assumed Reams had taken it.

She told authorities that even though their relationship had ended, Reams had access to her home because he was paying the rent.

FDLE investigators eventually located the missing laptop at the courthouse and after a forensic analysis concluded its usage supported McClellan’s claims.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reams “temporarily deprived” the Jefferson County Commission of the laptop.

As a condition of his release, Reams has been told to have no further contact with McClellan. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on November 7.

A representative of the Jefferson County Clerk of Court’s office declined to comment on the arrest.

