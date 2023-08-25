Friday, August 25, 2023
Nuclear waste disposal

NEW ORLEANS – The Fifth Circuit granted Texas' petition for review of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s claim it has authority under the Atomic Energy Act to license temporary, away-from-reactor storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel. The Commission has issued a license for a private company to operate such a facility on the Permian Basin, in Andrews County, Texas, but has no such authority under the Nuclear Waste Policy Act.

/ August 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

