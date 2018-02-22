NRA Claims Left Exploiting Florida School Shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the National Rifle Association, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C. on Thursday, accused supporters of gun control of exploiting the mass school shooting in Florida to promote an anti-gun agenda.

NRA leader Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He says Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy are eager to blame the NRA and are calling “for even more government control.”

He says opponents of gun rights want to “sweep under the carpet” the failure of school safety, families “and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI” to prevent the shootings.

LaPierre and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch are addressing conservatives at CPAC.

Loesch says many in the media “love mass shootings,” adding, “crying white mothers are ratings gold.”

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump was endorsing stricter gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing a broader range of weapons than at present.

He tweeted his strongest stance as president one day after an emotional White House session where students and parents poured out wrenching tales of lost lives and pleaded for action.

Trump said on Twitter, “I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!” The president did not immediately offer more details.

Like this: Like Loading...