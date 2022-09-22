Thursday, September 22, 2022 | Back issues
NRA lost First Amendment claim

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit reversed a district court ruling that determined a New York insurance commission violated the National Rifle Association’s First Amendment rights when it encouraged groups to consider the “reputational risk” of associating with the NRA. Government officials have a duty to address issues of public concern and NRA failed to show how the commission “crossed the line” or coerced groups to shun the NRA.

/ September 22, 2022

Read the ruling here.

