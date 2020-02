ST. JAMES, Minn. — A woman who says she cofounded defendant Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic’s Mental Health Task Force claims it fired her after her son wrote a letter to the editor criticizing a brewery owned by the hospital’s CEO, for giving its beers names such as Personality Disorder Porter, Botched Lobotomy and Hopzophrenia, in Watonwan County Court, Minn.

